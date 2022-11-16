DALLAS (KDAF) — Gobble gobble, it’s almost turkey time in Texas and the weather is feeling a little more like December than it is November, maybe it’s just us, but the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports temps will remain below normal over the weekend.

Before we get to the weekend, we still have to experience below-normal temperatures during the middle of the week. NWS Fort Worth said, “Below normal temperatures will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a north to northeast wind around 10 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weekend weather will see a chilly start, but a slow warm-up is expected alongside some rain chances. Another cold front will be ensuring North Texas sees more below-normal temps in the region on Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “There may even be a few snow flurries around Friday night and early Saturday morning, but no accumulation or travel impacts expected. Mornings will be chilly in the 20s and 30s, then some 40s early Tuesday. Afternoon will be 40s to mid 50s through the 5-day period.”

The forecast will stay mostly rain-free over the weekend but the potential will increase for the central and eastern part of the region by the middle of next week into Thanksgiving.

“No severe weather is expected. Breezy southeast winds will also be returning, but it won’t be necessarily a “warm” breeze,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas