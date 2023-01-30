DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas will need to be aware of the weather this week as a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Wednesday morning with some travel impacts expected.

The Winter Storm Warning will be effective until Wednesday morning, with impacts expected Monday through Wednesday morning.

“A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from until 6 AM Wednesday. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses will begin today with some slick spots on untreated surface roads. Tonight through Wednesday morning will feature the worst conditions of the week with dangerous travel expected. Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected. There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Freezing rain and sleet will be likely to occur across the region on Monday which will bring minor, moderate and some major travel impacts to North Texas.

“Freezing rain and some sleet is likely today. Slick spots are likely on bridged and overpasses as well as untreated surface roads this morning. Additional freezing rain and sleet showers will develop this afternoon, worsening travel impacts across Eastern North Texas.

“PLEASE TAKE IT SLOW if you have to travel and consider altering or canceling your travel plans if you can,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday and Wednesday will see more impacts to travel as freezing rain and sleet will continue and become widespread Monday night and Tuesday.

The weather center said, “Major travel impacts are possible Tuesday and Wednesday across parts of North and Central Texas. Freezing rain and sleet will become widespread Monday night and Tuesday, creating slick bridges and overpasses as well as some surface roads.

“There is a low threat of damage to power-lines and trees due to icing as well. Avoid travel if you can. If you have to get out on roads, slow down and make sure to give yourself ample travel time.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, here’s a look at the winter storm timeline in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth:

“Freezing drizzle will begin this morning with freezing rain and sleet developing this afternoon. Accumulating ice is likely this evening across much of North and Central Texas with worsening road conditions tonight through Wednesday. Another round of freezing rain will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures may rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon and change all precip to rain. The colors listed are the main precip type, so a mix of precip is likely at times. The precip will also not be continuous and there will be periodic breaks.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas