DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front will be moving into the region on Tuesday with some locally heavy rainfall expected late Monday night.

NWS Fort Worth says, “The front will bring a dramatic drop in temperature, with Wednesday’s high temperatures around 25 degrees below Tuesday’s expected readings. There will be a narrow margin for strong to severe storms across our southeastern-most counties as the front taps into a moist and unstable airmass.”

Monday will see a warmer day with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 60s and lower 70s and the region should expect mostly sunny skies with winds from the south ranging from 5-10 MPH.

As the weekend approaches North Texas will see a warmup before some more football is played with some chances for rain on Saturday and into Sunday with another cold front entering in the region.

