DALLAS (KDAF) — It’ll be a breezy and warm weekend in North Texas after some winter weather and widespread freeze Friday into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the cold and wintry weather isn’t sticking around as the weekend will see an area-wide warmup. “Mornings will start off brisk and chilly, but breezy to windy afternoons can be expected with plentiful sunshine.”

Highs on Saturday will reach into the 50s and then into the 60s with some readings hitting into the 70s across the Big Country, NWS Fort Worth says. With this change through, dry aid and the lack of precipitation west of I-35 will result in dry fuels.

That combined with the winds from the south and low humidity equals the potential for elevated fire weather conditions during the afternoon hours on the weekend. Below are some tips to remember during elevated fire conditions:

Be cautious with open flames

Don’t toss lit cigarettes outside of moving vehicles, as they can cause grass fires quickly

Be wary of welding or anything that causes a spark

Be cautious with burning or campfires outdoors