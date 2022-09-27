DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is among us and while we can wave summer goodbye, below 80-degree temperatures aren’t expected this week, or weekend in North Texas.

First things, first, let’s take a look at how Tuesday’s day & night weather will shape out; North Texans will experience sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the second day of the work week with highs in the high 80s and just above 90 degrees in some places.

“Pleasant weather will continue today and tonight. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 80s to low 90s under sunny skies. Another cooler night is expected tonight, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the work week moves on and into the weekend, the region will see dry air remaining with mostly clear skies and no rain chances.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says about the upcoming weather, “The milder weather will continue across North and Central Texas through the next week. Cool mornings with lows in the 50s to lower 60s will give way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Low humidity and ongoing drought could lead to easily ignited wildfires; avoid activities that could spark one.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas