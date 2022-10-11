DALLAS (KDAF) — Cold fronts are expected to hit North Texas during the middle of the week and the weekend during the second week of October and here’s what you need to expect from these fronts.

First, a quick look at the North Texas weather on Tuesday, there will be some chances for rain around the northwestern part of the region. NWS Fort Worth says, “Another shortwave will approach the region today and result in low precipitation chances across portions of North and Central Texas.

“Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through sunset. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s with southerly winds near 15 mph and occasional higher gusts. The combination of warm temperatures, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in an elevated fire weather threat across portions of the region.

As night falls in North Texas the rain will subside with some lingering showers possible in the far-north portion of the region. “Much of the rainfall potential should be out of the area just after sunset, but some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and into the early AM in the most nothern part of our region. Otherwise, lows will be in the mid 60s with a south wind around 10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for the cold fronts. First up, Wednesday afternoon. Cooler and drier air will enter the region as the cold front will enter the region on Wednesday. It’s set to bring along cooler temperatures on Thursday with low rain chances in the eastern portion of North Texas.

“A cold front will push through the area Wednesday afternoon bringing low rain chances to East Texas with the potential for a few stronger storms capable of small hail and gusty winds. Above-average temperatures will continue through the week, but the Wednesday cold front will usher in a drier airmass and knock down temperatures several degrees providing some relief from the summery conditions,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Then it’s for the late week and early next week’s cold front. The front will be arriving early Sunday and will be bringing along some fall-like temperatures early next week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After a steamy and hot mid-October day Saturday in the upper 80s and lower 90s, a strong cold front and upper level system arrives late in the weekend into early next.

“The cold front will sweep through Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will cool Sunday into the 70s and 80s, then even more early next week with many seeing highs only in the 60s and lower 70s with brisk north or northeast winds.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas