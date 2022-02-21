DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is one of four states in the U.S. to be the birthplace of at least two presidents; Massachusetts (4), New York (5), Ohio (7) Virginia (8) are the only states with more than two.

Texas along with Vermont, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are the four states to be the birthplace of two U.S. presidents. The Lone Star State is the birthplace of Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Eisenhower was the 34th president of the U.S. and was in office from January 1953 to January 1961. He was born in Denison, Texas in 1890 and died in 1969.

Johnson was the 36th president of the U.S. and was in office from November 1963 to January 1969. He was born in Stonewall, Texas in 1908 and died in 1973.