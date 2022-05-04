DALLAS (KDAF) — Late Wednesday in North Texas there will be a potential for some severe weather according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

By mid-afternoon, scattered storms could develop across the north and west portions of the region. Severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats; isolated tornadoes are possible closer to the warm front.

Come nighttime, storm clusters are expected followed by a cold front across North Texas. Again, severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

“Storm chances and the potential for severe weather returns to parts of North Texas through tonight, then spreads into Central and East Texas Thursday with the passage of a cold front. The primary hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. A tornado is possible through tonight closer to a warm front and Northwest Texas into the Red River, then with any discrete storms east of I-35 on Thursday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

As Thursday arrives, a cold front will move through with higher storm chances spreading in the southeast/east with the front. Severe weather with damaging winds and large is likely NWS Fort Worth reports. A tornado could be possible with any storms across East Texas.