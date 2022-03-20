DALLAS (KDAF) — With North Texas weekend’s weather being relatively quiet outside of some elevated fire danger, it’ll be a nice break before Monday arrives with some rain and thunderstorm chances.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “Rain and thunderstorm chances return on Monday, with some severe thunderstorms possible over portions of Central and East Texas in the afternoon. Stay weather aware, and continue to monitor the forecast for updates through the weekend.”

Severe thunderstorms and widespread showers will be possible throughout the area with the greatest severe weather potential being around Palestine.

Here’s what you need to know from NWS Fort Worth:

Widespread shoers and thunderstorms expected to develop by Monday morning

Rain chances will persist through Monday, into Monday night

There will be a potential for severe thunderstorms near and south of I-20 and near/east of I-35 on Monday afternoon

Event total rainfall amounts will range from one-half to one inch with locally higher amounts up to two inches possible

Storms will end gradually on Tuesday