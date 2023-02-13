DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a windy start to the week as wind advisories will be in effect through Tuesday alongside some potential rain into the morning before some potential severe weather in North Texas on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a Wind Advisory will be active into Tuesday after beginning Monday night at 9 p.m. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor objects and use extra caution in high-profile vehicles.

“Wind Advisories will be in effect in North Texas from 9PM tonight through 6 PM Tuesday and in Central Texas from 9PM tonight through 12PM Tuesday. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in North Texas, with gusts mostly around 45 mph in Central Texas. Take care to secure loose outdoor objects before these gusty winds arrive,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Wednesday, the region could see some possible severe storms in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being a few tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts.

“A cold front on Wednesday will bring the potential for strong to severe storms across the region in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the forecast as details come more into focus,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Rewinding a bit, some widespread rain could be seen Monday evening through Tuesday morning as light to moderate showers will overspread the area.

“Light to moderate rain showers will overspread the area this evening and overnight, which will end from west to east on Tuesday morning. Embedded thunderstorms may produce occasional lightning strikes, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. Much of this rain will occur during the Tuesday morning commute, so allow yourself extra time on the roads,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas