DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a stormy start to March in North Texas with a few strong to severe storms possible both Wednesday and Thursday after a warm start to the week.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports hail will be the main hazard on Wednesday with some strong to severe storms possible in the morning hours before it’ll eventually subside by the afternoon.

“Isolated strong or severe storms are possible on Wednesday with mainly a threat for large hail. These storms could start early in the morning (as early as 7 AM) and would continue through midday while affecting the I-20 and I-30 corridors,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Thursday will be more of a potentially severe threat and the public will need to stay aware of the weather as scattered storms will develop primarily in the late afternoon ahead of an incoming front.

The main line of storms will shift east as the evening progresses with an increased threat for damaging winds and tornadoes across eastern North and Central Texas. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes, and large hail.

The weather center said, “Scattered storms will develop tomorrow, primarily in the late afternoon, just ahead of or along the front. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards tomorrow afternoon and evening.

“The main line of storms will then push east throughout the evening, with an increased threat for damaging winds and tornadoes across eastern North & Central Texas. Stay weather aware tomorrow and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings tomorrow. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued!”

The weather center also shared some things to know when it comes to tornado safety:

“Know where to go BEFORE a warning is issued for your area! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home, and stay away from windows. If possible, leave mobile homes before a severe weather event begins to shelter with friends or family in a permanent building. If you’re driving when a warning is issued, NEVER stop under bridges or overpasses! This puts you at a greater risk of serious injury from flying debris! Instead, get off the road. The best option is to drive to a designated shelter, basement, or safe room.”

