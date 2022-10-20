DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.

From noon to 7 p.m. the Dallas Soul Food Festival will be bringing food from over 30 different vendors from all over the state to one spot for your tasting pleasure. The event says, “The Dallas Soul Food will be a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos, vegan & keto optional available.”

Not only will the food be the focal point, but there will also be other small businesses in attendance offering up clothes, accessories, jewelry, bath & body products, men’s wear, healthcare products, and more.

Here are some things to consider before going to the festival:

Tickets: “Entry is FREE with RSVP TICKET Early Bird. But will cost $5-$10 closer to event date.”

Where: Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas Texas

When to arrive: “Doors Open at 12pm to 2pm. Definitely arrive early to be on the safe side. The food is so good, people make multiple purchases. 5pm many vendors ar sold out!!!”