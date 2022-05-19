DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re feeling a little weather deja vu, that’s because you’ve felt this heat before, yes that’s right, NWS Fort Worth says it will be hot and breezy… again on Thursday in North Texas.

The western portion of the region could reach into triple digits while the more east you travel in North Texas the more the temps will decline, but only into the low 90s.

“It’ll be another hot and breezy day with highs in the 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. There is a low chance (<10%) of an isolated shower or storm over the Big Country late in the afternoon. Gusty winds are possible under any shower or storm that is able to develop,” NWS Fort Worth says.