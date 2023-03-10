DALLAS (KDAF) — There will be some storm chances over the weekend in North Texas, specifically on Saturday but will be mainly isolated chances in the afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports isolated storms will be present late Saturday with warmer weather expected throughout the day.

“Much warmer weather is expected on Saturday ahead of a storm system in the Plains. A warm front will race northward by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low/mid 80s.

“By Saturday afternoon, a few storms may develop mainly across our northeast counties. Any storms that can develop would have the potential to become strong. A cold front will slide through the area Saturday night with cooler air filtering into the region into Sunday morning,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After a potentially stormy Saturday, Sunday will see a cold front move in with breezy winds to cool off the region before a warm-up midweek and potential rain chances on Thursday.

“Mild and quiet weather is expected behind a cold front late this weekend through early next week.

“The coolest temperatures are expected Tuesday morning, where a few locations might dip near or just below freezing. Make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time! We’ll warm back up towards the middle of the week, with rain chances returning Thursday,” NWS Fort Worth said.