DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in North Texas later this week, you’ll want to be weather aware of the potential severe storms on Thursday and some freezing temps as well, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Tuesday will see some chances for rain but most of the region won’t see much accumulation.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Low chances for showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the afternoon are expected today as a disturbance moves overhead. Little to no accumulation is expected with this precipitation. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Morning lows will range in the 30s/40s and afternoon highs in the 50s/60s.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the week moves on a storm system is expected to develop and move through the Southern Plains on Thursday which will bring a threat of severe weather to the region.

The weather center explains, “A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Thursday and will bring a threat for severe weather to North Texas.

“Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage during the day as a dryline approaches from the west. The greatest threat for severe weather will be from mid day into the evening hours. Areas along and east of I-35 will have the greatest threat for severe storms during this time. A strong cold front will move through Thursday night with much colder air behind it.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for a blast from winter as a spring freeze will likely be present in the region Friday night. Increasing probabilities for freezing temps across North Texas Friday, the weather center says.

“A period of below normal temperatures is expected across much of the central U.S. later this week into next weekend. There is an increasing possibility that parts of North Texas will see freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday.

“Probabilities are highest (>60%) across our west and northwest counties where temperatures will be coldest. Keep up to date with the latest forecast information, particularly if you’re concerned with any outdoor planting. Sensitive plants and vegetation may need to be covered next weekend,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas