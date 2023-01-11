DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set to experience record-breaking heat and elevated fire danger on Wednesday ahead of a cold front during the night, and yes, it’s the middle of January.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports elevated to near critical fire threat west of I-35 on Wednesday with record-breaking temps expected around the region.

“Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s this afternoon, which may tie or break high temperature records across North and Central Texas today. Additionally, the abnormally warm, dry, and breezy conditions (SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph) will result in an elevated to near critical fire threat mainly west of I-35,” the report said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As night falls, it will turn cooler and windy behind a cold front and no precipitation is expected with this front.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Cooler, more seasonable, temperatures return to North and Central Texas tonight as a cold front sweeps across the region.

“Behind the front, gusty northwest winds will spread across the region with temperatures rapidly falling into the 40s and lower 50s around daybreak. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid 50s to lower 60s. No precipitation is expected with this front.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Moving forward into the weekend, the weather is set to be mild and dry as temps will be near normal through the end of the week but will climb back above normal for Sunday and Monday.

“Following a midweek cold front, temperatures will be closer to normal to end the week, but warmer weather is expected again over the upcoming weekend with highs returning to the 70s. Periods of elevated fire danger are expected due to low humidity, breezy winds, and a lack of recent rainfall,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Don’t miss these fire safety tips from the weather center, “Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon across North and Central Texas.

“These conditions will allow for the rapid spread and growth of any fires that are started. Be extremely careful participating in any activities that can start grass fires and follow the listed tips to help prevent wildfires!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas