DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports rain chances are moving into North Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

The center says, “Temperatures will be around to slightly above seasonal normals late this week into the 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s with lows mainly in the 70s can be expected. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances increase across the region during entering the weekend, with the best chances expected across East Texas.”

It’s forecasted that a slow-moving low will be gradually moving west and enter the Texas Coastal Bend late Thursday or early Friday morning. North Texas will see rain chances ranging 20-40% arrive late in the week, into the weekend; highest rain chances will be from the Lower Brazos Valley into East Texas.

NWS FORT WORTH