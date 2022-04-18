DALLAS (KDAF) — Another week in North Texas and another chance for some storms midweek as Easter weekend is in the rearview mirror.

What’s the saying, “April showers bring May flowers?”

Tuesday night will see the return of rain chances with scattered showers and thunderstorms also possible. Cloudy and breezy conditions will be present with winds from the south ranging from 15-20 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

“Rain chances return mid-week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible beginning Tuesday night. We cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm or two on Wednesday just south of the Red River and west of I-35 with hail and strong wind gusts possible.”

Wednesday will see the possibility of showers and storms across the region as well as eastern Central Texas. Near the Red River, there is the potential for a strong storm or two with hail and strong winds as the main threats. Highs on hump day will be in the 80s to mid-90s.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day before some potential for rain/storm enters as the night falls. Highs for Thursday will be in the 80s to mid-90s. “Thursday will be dry most of the day with additional rain and thunderstorm chances Thursday night. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the 80s and 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s. South winds around 15 to 20 mph with occasional higher gusts will persist through the week.”