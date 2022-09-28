DALLAS (KDAF) — Well North Texas, we know you love Netflix and if you’re into reality love shows, you’ve more than likely seen the hit show Love Is Blind, but did you know season three is helping singles in Dallas?

If you don’t know the show but are interested, it’s a simple concept; singles will participate in fully-blind dating in order to find their match and essentially fall in love to see if love is truly blind.

The first couple of episodes of the newest season will be premiering on the streaming platform on October 19 and more will be released in chunks in the following weeks. “Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th,” the show tweeted.

Season 3 will have 12 episodes showcasing singles in Dallas looking to find love without the use of their eyeballs just conversation and personality. The singles who choose to move forward from the blind dating portion of the show will get engaged and eventually meet one another face to face and put their new relationship to the test in the real world.

The show can be filled with love and happiness but none of that is shown without the mess that comes with the world of dating in this day and age and the drama reality shows muster with little-to-no effort.

Here’s when to expect all of the episodes for this upcoming Dallas-centric season:

October 19 (Premiere): 4 episodes

October 26: 3 episodes

November 2: 3 episodes

November 9 (Finale/Reunion): 2 episodes