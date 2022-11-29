DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront.

Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth but will change to be much cooler as night falls alongside a cold front blasting through.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies later today. Southwest winds around 15 mph will allow it to become quite warm this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. A strong cold front will move through North Texas tonight with much colder air spilling southward. Breezy conditions and temperatures in the 20s and 30s can be expected behind the front.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth also reports that the KGRK Radar is offline for maintenance; this is part of a scheduled outage of the Fort Hood Doppler Radar through December 6.

“The Fort Hood Doppler Weather Radar will be out of service for maintenance from Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6. This outage is associated with the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), which requires that the generator and accompanying components be replaced. Surrounding Radars throughout the region will be used to monitor the area if any active weather occurs,” NWS Fort Worth said.

