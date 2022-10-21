DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend has arrived for North Texas and with it comes warm weather and some near-critical fire weather concerns for the region, but soon enough, some rain will be back in the mix, when can you expect that?

First, a look at Friday afternoon’s weather as it will be warm, dry, and windy which will promote fire weather concerns over the region. “Southerly winds around 10-20 mph and gusts up to around 25 mph are expected. Avoid any outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, as rapid spread and growth are possible with any new fire,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

More of the same Saturday after Friday’s warm weather paired up with fire weather concerns. Saturday will prove to be hot and windy with humidity a bit higher than the previous day.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Even so, an elevated to near critical fire weather concern will be present, generally confined to areas along/west of US-281, and near/north I- 20. Southerly winds around 15-25 mph and gusts near or upwards of 30 mph are expected!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth stresses North Texans to remain diligent over the weekend with fire danger in the mix for most of the region. “Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are expected today. South/southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph and humidity values between 15-25%. Extreme care is urged during all outside activities where there is a potential for grass fires to get started.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for some good news, rain chances are back in the forecast for early next week after a warm and windy weekend. A cold front will come into play late Monday which will bring rain and cooler temperatures for the region.

NWS Fort Worth explains, “An unseasonably warm and windy weekend is forecast ahead of a cold front that arrives on Monday. The front will bring a chance of rain to the area, with rain totals ranging from a tenth of an inch to near an inch.

“The higher totals will be in East Texas, but the lowest totals will be in Central Texas. Some showers will continue into Tuesday, but cooler weather and more seasonable temperatures are expected. Quiet and nice conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday next week.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas