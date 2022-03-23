DALLAS (KDAF) — Tornadoes and stormy weather started out the work week in North Texas followed by a cool and calm Tuesday; that trend continues with some nice mid-week weather that will be dry and pleasant according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

On Wednesday, North Texas will see sunny skies and a nice breeze with highs hanging out in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds from the northwest could reach 15-25 mph; there will be an elevated fire danger along and west of Highway 81.

As the evening arrives on Wednesday, skies will be mostly clear with temps cooling down into the 30s to low 40s with light winds from the northwest. What about Thursday? Well, more of the same, sunny and warm with highs reaching to the 60s to low 70s accompanied by winds from the northwest. There will also be an elevated fire danger present along and west of I-35.

“Pleasant weather can be expected through Thursday with sunny, breezy conditions during the day, and clear, cool conditions at night. Highs will be mainly in the lower and middle 60s today, and the mid 60s to lower 70s on Thursday. Despite the recent rain; dry, sunny and breezy conditions will create elevated fire weather conditions across western portions of the forecast area, so avoid outdoor burning and remember to not toss lit cigarette butts outside.”