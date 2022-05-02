DALLAS (KDAF) — A cold front and storms will be in store for North Texas Monday night according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A cold front will move into the region after 9 p.m. which will, in turn, bring some showers and thunderstorms overnight. The areas most likely to see some severe storms would be north and northeast of the DFW Metroplex.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Not everyone will see rainfall with activity becoming more scattered farther to the southwest.”

Before the cold front and storms, NWS Fort Worth is checking some areas for new storm development on Monday. “Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours mainly east of I-35, but this activity is not expected to be severe. By early evening, storms may develop in NW Texas along a dryline which would move east. These storms could be severe with mainly a hail threat.”

NWS FORT WORTH