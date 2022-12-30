DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the year is oh-so near, so, what will the weather look like as 2023 begins?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Friday will be a warm day with passing clouds as highs will be around 5-10 degrees above normal.

“The rain has moved east of the region this morning, but plenty of cloud cover will linger through the day. Despite the clouds, we’ll still warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon which is 5-10 degrees above normal. Winds will generally remain light through the day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

3, 2, 1, Happy New Year! New Year’s Eve will see nice weather, so you’ll be able to ring in 2023 comfortably around the region.

“Overall nice weather is expected over the holiday weekend, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. Expect temperatures generally in the 55 to 60 degree range at the stroke of midnight, with southerly winds of 10 to 20 MPH,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas