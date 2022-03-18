DALLAS (KDAF) — You might be wondering, “What will this weekend and start of next week’s weather look like in North Texas?” Well, you’ll be happy to know we’ve got a quick look at the weekend and the week ahead’s weather for you.

Over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, will be windy with elevated fire weather conditions. There will be a gradual warming trend from Friday to Sunday and both Friday and Sunday will be windy with elevated fire danger (Sunday will see elevated fire weather concerns for most areas).

As for the start of work week, North Texans can expect showers and storms possible throughout Monday as well as showers and scattered storms possible in the morning/afternoon of Tuesday.

Then enters a cold front on Tuesday night into Wednesday which will drop temperatures in the low to mid 40s in the morning and 50s-60s in the afternoon. Thursday will see mostly clear skies but with elevated fire weather concerns west of U.S. 287 to I-35. It will also feel similar in temperature to Wednesday with cool temps only reaching in the afternoon to the upper 60s.