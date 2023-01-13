DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a cool end to the week in North Texas and Friday’s forecast is mostly clear with some near-seasonal normal temps and over the weekend the region will see a warm-up that will last into next week.

Friday is set to be seasonably cool during the day and at night with highs in the 50s-60s and lows ranging in the 30s.

“Mostly clear and seasonably cool weather is expected today and tonight (Friday/Friday night) with highs in the 50s to around 60 and lows in the 30s. North wind between 5 and 10 mph today will gradually become northeast this evening and southeast overnight at speeds around 5 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The region is in store for a warm weekend with Saturday and Sunday seeing unseasonably warm temps return.

“Elevated grass fire conditions will develop west of US-281 on Saturday afternoon, where the driest and warmest conditions are expected. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to lower 70s,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Next week North Texas will see well-above-normal temps continue with highs in the 60s and 70s and showers and thunderstorms may accompany a cold front on Wednesday.

“Elevated fire weather conditions return on Monday for areas west of I-35. Chances for showers will return with an incoming system late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s all week. This is 10 to 20 degrees above normal for mid January,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas