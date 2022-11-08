DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a very warm middle of the week in North Texas with above-normal temperatures and pleasant weather before a cold front arrives Thursday/Friday in the region.

Election Day is Tuesday and voters will experience warm and pleasant weather for your vote-casting activities. “A precipitation-free, warm day is in store today. Morning patchy fog will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

For the rest of the work week, above normal temps will take the region by hold through the middle of the week before a cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday.

“Above normal temperatures are expected through much of this work week before a strong cold front arrives on Veterans Day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s each afternoon through Thursday. Low storm chances arrive Thursday/Friday along the cold front. Severe weather is not expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas