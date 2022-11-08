DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a very warm middle of the week in North Texas with above-normal temperatures and pleasant weather before a cold front arrives Thursday/Friday in the region.
Election Day is Tuesday and voters will experience warm and pleasant weather for your vote-casting activities. “A precipitation-free, warm day is in store today. Morning patchy fog will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.
For the rest of the work week, above normal temps will take the region by hold through the middle of the week before a cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday.
“Above normal temperatures are expected through much of this work week before a strong cold front arrives on Veterans Day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s each afternoon through Thursday. Low storm chances arrive Thursday/Friday along the cold front. Severe weather is not expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.