DALLAS (KDAF) — On Friday afternoon some isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop along a dryline in North Texas according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

As the afternoon turns into night, storms could increase in coverage before dissipating. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats in the afternoon with damaging winds being the main threat overnight Friday.

Saturday will see a cold front enter the region along with some additional storms. Severe weather will be possible with the activity in the afternoon into the early evening with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

“A cold front will move in on Saturday and usher in cooler temperatures. Highs in the 90s and triple digits will dip down into the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend.”

NWS FORT WORTH