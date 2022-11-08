DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re registered to vote in the state of Texas, you’re probably going to be out and about to cast your vote on Tuesday, Election Day. We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast.

To put it short, it’s going to be warm and pleasant weather across the region for you to do your duty and vote; patchy fog in the morning hours will eventually give way to partly sunny skies.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“A precipitation-free, warm day is in store today. Morning patchy fog will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The polls across Texas are set to open at 7 a.m. and they will be closing at 7 p.m.