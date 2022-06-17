DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a big weekend ahead with a lot to celebrate in North Texas and beyond as Juneteenth and Father’s Day are on the horizon, plus it’s yet another end to a work week! We checked with NWS Fort Worth to see what you could expect over your North Texas weekend from the weather.

On Friday, the center says North Texans could expect a mostly sunny, hot, humid and again, hazy day as afternoon highs from the mid 90s to around 101. “A few showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and early this evening generally across the southeast half of the region. A southerly wind this morning will become easterly this afternoon at speeds between 5 and 15 mph.”

They add, “Afternoon highs and heat indices in the 90s and triple digits continue through early next week. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out during both in the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and Saturday. Continue to check back for new updates!”

The weekend will be filled with hot temps and humidity with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Triple-digit temps are sure to return next week along with some breezier winds that could reaggravate fire weather conditions.

“Your outlook for the weekend looks the same as today, hot & humid with a low chance for late day showers & tstorms. The upper high strengthens again next week with hotter temperatures over 100F and elevated grass fire conditions West of I-35.”

Lastly, the center adds that yes, the heat is hear to stay through at least the middle of next week, “The heat continues through the mid of next week, with highs and heat indices in the 90s and triple digits expected each afternoon. Mostly clear skies will prevail. Continue to practice heat safety!”

