DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies and gentlemen, Friday has arrived in North Texas and it just so happens to have fallen on April 1 that’s no joke. But here’s a joke: Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? Fo’ Drizzle.

All jokes aside, the weather in North Texas will be mostly sunny early on while the afternoon and later hours will turn breezy and cloudy according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Highs will be in the 70s and out west some areas could see temps in the 80s.

Light winds from the east will start the day and will change to increasing southeastern winds ranging from 15-20 mph with gusts by the afternoon. Low humidity in the afternoon paired up with the gusts will create elevated fire concerns west of I-35/35E.

“High pressure will move off to the east with a sunny and cool start to the day. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day as another upper disturbance approaches. Very breezy and warmer with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees west of US-281. An elevated to high fire danger returns in the afternoon across western North and Central Texas once again.”