DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is set to take over the country Monday night and North Texas will be thankful to see some great weather for all the festivities and trick-or-treating, but what will come next as the month of November and the unofficial Christmas season is set to take over?

If you’re looking to solidify your workweek plans, understand that a warming trend will be present in the region before some rain chances come to the party by the weekend.

“Pleasant weather will prevail this week. A warming trend will push temperatures above normal for the opening days of November. Rain chances will return in time for the weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather center also shared some insights into the forecast for the middle of the week into the weekend and as previously pointed out, be ready for some potential rain.

“Above-normal temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for the most part during the mid to late week period. Rain chances arrive by the end of the week as an upper level low pressure system moves in from the west.

“The best rain chances at this time look to be Friday night into Saturday, but specific timing will be better known in a couple of days. A few strong storms, and even a severe storm or two, may occur, but at this time widespread severe weather appears unlikely,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas