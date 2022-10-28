DALLAS (KDAF) — We know you can smell it in the air, the weekend is here and it’s no ordinary weekend in North Texas, it’s Halloween weekend!

One of the most important things to know about the weekend aside from the things to do and eat is what the weather is going to look like. So, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s report of what you can expect from the weather around the region this Halloween weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Numerous showers and storms will overspread North and Central Texas today. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with isolated totals exceeding 4″. Stronger storms capable of marginally severe hail and gusty winds are possible during the daytime, mainly south of I-20.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for a look at the weekend forecast from the weather center.

“A pleasant fall day is on tap with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and 70s. High clouds will begin streaming in from the southwest over North Texas this morning. Mostly sunny skies will be observed over Central Texas today.

“There is a low chance for some isolated showers later this afternoon west of the DFW Metroplex. Widespread rainfall moves in later tonight and into Friday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, a look at the 2022 Halloween forecast from NWS Fort Worth, “The Trick-or-Treat forecast is here! Expect mostly clear skies and light southerly winds around 5 mph or less. Temperatures will start off the evening in the 60s and 70s, but will dip into the 50s for most by 10 pm!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas