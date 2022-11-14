DALLAS (KDAF) — The work week has begun and while people are saddened by the loss of the Dallas Cowboys to the mediocre Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the weather isn’t going to help perk up your spirits, unless you’re super into the color grey, cold temps, and rain.

Monday in North Texas will be cold, brisk, and wet, so, we wanted to make sure you knew what was going on by sharing the forecast put together by the National Weather service center in Fort Worth.

“Areas of rain or showers will overspread the area later this morning, as the next storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains. Cold and rainy conditions will become widespread by midday, with isolated thunderstorms, some possibly strong with small hail across eastern Central Texas by afternoon. It will be just cold enough along the Red River and northeast counties at times to generate a mix of either very light rain and snow, but more likely just snow flurries or sprinkles,” NWS Fort Worth said.

No significant rainfall or travel impacts are expected throughout the region. Winter weather accumulations and possible travel impacts cold remain present across parts of Oklahoma.

“Precipitation is expected to end from west to east from late afternoon through the evening hours. In its wake, brisk north and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph are expected going into early Tuesday morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas