DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and 2023 is wasting no time to get to some stormy and rainy weather in North Texas. Could this be an omen of good luck?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Monday will see some possible storms during the late morning and afternoon, with some becoming strong-to-severe. Monday evening will see some storms as well with more rainfall expected.

Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats during these storms, NWS Fort Worth is still uncertain about the tornado threat.

“The next storm system will bring a chance of rain, along with some potential for severe weather, as it sweeps through the region on Monday. The best rain chances will be across the eastern third of the region, and the highest severe weather potential is along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. There are still a lot of uncertainties regarding specific timing and location of storm development and severe weather potential, but we should know more in the coming days. Stay tuned and be safe this holiday weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, how much rainfall will the region see on Monday as widespread heavy rain isn’t expected, but locally heavy rainfall is still possible.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The next storm system will produce some rain across much of the region, but at this time, it looks like it will be moving fast enough to prevent widespread heavy rain from happening.

“The maps indicate the chances of receiving a quarter of an inch or more, and a half in or more of rain on Monday. The chances of receiving half an inch or more don’t appear too high until you get into East Texas. That said, any thunderstorm could dump locally higher amounts, so isolated instances of flooding may still occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates as we approach 2023!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas