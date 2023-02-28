DALLAS (KDAF) — Later in the North Texas work week the potential for severe weather will pop up after a warm start to the month of March, and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared what you can expect on Thursday and a look at Tuesday’s forecast.

For Tuesday, it will be a sunny day with temperatures well-above-normal highs reaching the upper 70s to mid-80s in the afternoon hours.

“Low humidity will allow temperatures to soar well above normal for this time of year, peaking in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. This is 15-20 degrees above normal! An elevated fire weather concern is expected for areas along and west of I-35 on Tuesday, but south/southwesterly winds around 5-15 mph will help to preclude a greater threat,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As for Thursday, severe storms have great potential along a front in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The greatest threat for severe weather will be along and east of the I-35 corridor.

“Severe storms will be possible across parts of North and Central Texas on Thursday afternoon and evening as the next low pressure system and cold front move through. The greatest threat exists along and east of the I-35 corridor.

“All hazards will be possible with this system, so know severe weather is possible on Thursday and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Windy conditions are expected with this system. We will be able to gather more detailed information in the coming days, so stay tuned and check back for updates,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas