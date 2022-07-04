DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fourth of July weekend is coming to an end and now it’s time to know what to expect from the work week’s weather after a patriotic start to the month!

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s midweek weather outlook and if you couldn’t guess, it’s going to be a hot one.

NWS FORT WORTH

The center says, “Triple digit high temperatures will return by the middle part of next week as a high pressure system strengthens overhead. Remember to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building, and stay hydrated, if planning on any outdoor activities. Keep your pets safe and do not walk them on hot pavement.”