DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up.

After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

“Cool, pleasant weather is expected over the weekend with temperatures rising into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Next week will begin quite warm before a cold front arrives midweek which will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms.

“Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s Monday as breezy south winds prevail across North and Central Texas. The next upper- level system and associated cold front arrives by midweek increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas