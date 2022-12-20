DALLAS (KDAF) — Later in the week North Texas will experience some extremely cold weather and even dangerous wind chills following a cold front on Thursday, but what will the weather be like before that takes place ahead of the Christmas holiday?

Tuesday will see patchy fog in some areas mid-to-late morning before dissipating, but the clouds will remain through the afternoon. Highs will reach into the 50s except in the west where it will stick in the upper 40s.

“We will have another cool and cloudy day across North and Central Texas. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s across the west to low 50s elsewhere,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

One last mild day will be in store for the region on Wednesday before the “arctic freeze” as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth puts it. It will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s and will be breezy at times.

“One last mild day before the late week and holiday weekend arctic blast takes over the area. Unfortunately, it won’t be the most beautiful of days, as cloudy conditions linger. Though no rain is expected, it’ll remain on the cool to mild side with highs between the upper 40s to middle 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph will be occasionally gusty.

“These conditions will prevail through much of Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s, though far northwest zones may see the arctic arrive by dawn with temperatures plummeting into the upper 20s and lower 30s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas