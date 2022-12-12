DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.

First up a cloudy, foggy Monday with some potential showers throughout the night. There are some chances for thunderstorms late Monday night as a cold front arrives in the region.

“Clouds, patchy fog, drizzle and a few showers will make for a dreary Monday with highs in the 60s. The better rain and thunderstorm chances will begin late tonight with the arrival of a cold front. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across about the northwest half of the region with damaging winds and hail being the primary hazards. Lows tonight will range from the lower 50s in the west to the mid 60s in the far south,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday some storms will be present along the incoming cold front early in the morning and it will move east throughout the day. The weather service warns some storms could become severe mainly in East Texas during the afternoon.

The main hazard will be damaging winds with some potential for hail and, “brief spin-up tornadoes.” NWS Fort Worth says the public should stay alert to the rapidly changing weather conditions and have multiple methods to receive weather alerts.

“A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning and will be accompanied by showers & storms. Some severe weather is possible mainly East TX in the afternoon. Here’s a model simulation and is not intended to be a specific forecast for any spot on the map,” NWS Fort Worth tweeted.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“A line of storms will likely develop along a cold front by early Tuesday morning, moving east across North and Central Texas during the day. Some of the storms could become severe, particularly in East Texas during the afternoon hours. This radar simulation runs from 3 am to 8 pm,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas