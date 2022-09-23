Pride Frisco

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you’re about to find out.

All those things listed will be a part of the first-ever Pride Frisco Block Party in early October! From 12-4 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy this block party while supporting and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ & allied community in Frisco and North Texas!

Everything will be going down at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church on Main Stree; tickets will be free here.

Pride Frisco’s vision is, “To become a resource for LGBTQIA+ families in Frisco and North Texas by providing regular social and educational events in an accessible, friendly social setting and provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ youth through need- and merit-based scholarships.”