DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a cool end to the work week before a warm-up takes place Friday into the weekend with clouds and some rain in the North Texas forecast.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be cool on Thursday before temps jump up to the low to mid 70s on Friday.

“Cool conditions will continue today with some increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. Increasing southwest winds on Friday will push temperatures back up into the low/mid 70s west of I-35. Another cold front will move through the region Friday night,” NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Over the weekend, North Texans should expect cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday.

A cold front is moving through the region late Friday night which will bring cooler temps on Saturday and some small chances for rain around North Texas Sunday.

“A cold front will move through late Friday night and bring cooler weather for the weekend, but clouds and some light rain will develop across parts of North Texas Sunday. After a quick warm up Monday, another weak front will move through Tuesday with continued low rain chances,” NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas