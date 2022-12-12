DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you were looking for a beautiful sun-shiny day in North Texas, Monday won’t be that for you and some storms could make their way into the region early this week before some chilly weather is back during December.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas is in store for a dreary Monday with a few showers during the day and some more showers and even some storms as night falls.

“Clouds, patchy fog, drizzle and a few showers will make for a dreary Monday with highs in the 60s. The better rain and thunderstorm chances will begin late tonight with the arrival of a cold front. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across about the northwest half of the region with damaging winds and hail being the primary hazards. Lows tonight will range from the lower 50s in the west to the mid 60s in the far south,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth also shared a simulated radar for Tuesday as some storms are in the forecast. They will reportedly be developing along a cold front early in the morning and move east across the region as the day moves on.

“A line of storms will likely develop along a cold front by early Tuesday morning, moving east across North and Central Texas during the day. Some of the storms could become severe, particularly in East Texas during the afternoon hours. This radar simulation runs from 2 am to 2 pm,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Cold weather is back in the region as the week moves to mid-December and closer to the peak of the holiday season.

“Chilly weather arrives later in the week. Rain may return during the upcoming weekend,” NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas