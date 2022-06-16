FRISCO (KDAF) — If you’re into video games, you might be well-versed in the world of Twitch and YouTube where some of the best streamers and pro-Esports players choose to host their live streams and gameplay. One of the biggest and longstanding streamers in the game is hosting a massive tailgate in North Texas in July.

Not many in the streaming universe have the following and backing that TimTheTatMan has, that’s why he’s hosting one of the biggest gaming communities events of the year in the home of the gaming organization he’s a part-owner of, Complexity.

From July 16-17 in Frisco, attendees will experience events, contests, car show, gaming tournaments, and more! Here’s what you can expect:

Party on the Plaza, 9-7 p.m. Free to enter pre-party before doors open with various activations on the plaza. Sign up for different contests that will take place inside, put your vote in for the car show and stock up on merchandise. You do not have to have a ticket to be in the fanzone.

Tatman’s Tailgate 2022 Inside Ford Center, you will spend the weekend on the same turf as where the Dallas Cowboys practice. The main stage will mark the north endzone while one entire sideline will feature the LAN tournament. Take your turn kicking a field goal and do your best touchdown dance on the Star. Elevate your content by creating shorts and images of iconic Tim moments. The field will be filled with mulitple places for yard games and arcade games all while enjoying musical entertainment and great food throughout the day.

$100,000 Fortnite tournament

$25,000 Car show

$15,000 Tim Pong tournament

Look-A-Like contest

Musical performances

Food and drink offerings