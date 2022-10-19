DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure was cold Wednesday morning in North Texas as some areas saw a freeze warning in the north & eastern portion of the region, but the cold might not last into the weekend.

Here’s what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said about Wednesday morning’s Freeze Warning, “A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Wednesday will warm up during the day and see highs ranging in the region from the 60s to the low 70s. While it will be warming up, the temps are still below the norm for the middle of October.

NWS Fort Worth says, “A warm up is expected over Mid-week. Afternoon highs will go from the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, to the 70s and 80s on Thursday!

“Expect clear skies and winds turning from north to south on Wednesday. A weak front will move into the region over the day on Thursday, turning winds to the northwest behind the front. Ahead of the front, winds will stay southerly.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The warming trend will continue into the rest of the week and into the weekend as afternoon highs from Friday through Sunday will range from the 80s to the low 90s.

“The warming trend continues into the weekened with highs in the 80s to low 90s. The next storm system is expected to arrive early next week with rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas