DALLAS (KDAF) — There is always something going on in Dallas for you, your friends and family to take part in. So, we wanted to make sure to highlight some of the cool things happening around town the week of May 9-13.
Monday: May 9
- Macbeth, by Fair Assembly at Arts Mission Oak Cliff
- Bikini Kill performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum from 8-10 p.m.
- Alton Brown book tour
- Frisco Fair
Tuesday: May 10
- Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)
- Dying Fetus performs at Amplified Live
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark performs at Gilley’s
- Frisco Fair
- Broadway Dallas presents Mean Girls
Wednesday: May 11
- Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)
- Russ performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum from 8-10 p.m.
- Frisco Fair
Thursday: May 12
- AT&T Byron Nelson (McKinney)
- Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)
- EarthX Film Festival (May 12-15) at Dallas Arts District
- Taylor Swift Dance Party at Trees by Le Petite Fete
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks (American Airlines Center)
- Frisco Fair
Friday: May 13
- Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)
- Rainbow Vomit art experience
- Frisco Fair
- Lil Tecca performs at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall