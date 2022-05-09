DALLAS (KDAF) — There is always something going on in Dallas for you, your friends and family to take part in. So, we wanted to make sure to highlight some of the cool things happening around town the week of May 9-13.

Monday: May 9

Macbeth, by Fair Assembly at Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Bikini Kill performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum from 8-10 p.m.

Alton Brown book tour

Frisco Fair

Tuesday: May 10

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)

Dying Fetus performs at Amplified Live

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark performs at Gilley’s

Frisco Fair

Broadway Dallas presents Mean Girls

Wednesday: May 11

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)

Russ performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum from 8-10 p.m.

Frisco Fair

Thursday: May 12

AT&T Byron Nelson (McKinney)

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)

EarthX Film Festival (May 12-15) at Dallas Arts District

Taylor Swift Dance Party at Trees by Le Petite Fete

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks (American Airlines Center)

Frisco Fair

Friday: May 13

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers (Arlington – Globe Life Field)

Rainbow Vomit art experience

Frisco Fair

Lil Tecca performs at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall