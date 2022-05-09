DALLAS (KDAF) — Pirates, princesses, water park, gardens and more. Now, that sounds like a summer full of fun. Friday, May 13, Gaylord Texan’s 19th annual Summerfest of More is set to open in Grapevine.

Until Sept. 5, resort guests and locals will be able to immerse themselves in fun aquatic experiences, food and drink offerings, spa days, pirate and princess live entertainment, family-friendly shows, activities and more.

According to Gaylord Texan Resort, you can expect to, “Discover adventures at Gaylord Texan when you zip down a towering waterslide at our exclusive Paradise Springs Water Park or join the ranks of pirates and princesses in one of more than a dozen imaginative activities. Time to slow down? Venture into new culinary experiences at our wide selection of restaurants or unwind at our world-class spa.”

