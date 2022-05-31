DALLAS (KDAF) — June is coming to town and well, everyone. But around Dallas-Fort Worth there’s bound to be things to do EVERY SINGLE DAY.
No matter where in DFW you are, you can enjoy great entertainment for your eyes, ears, mouth and more! Food fests, drinking tours, art exhibits, concerts and everything in between and just outside will be going on around North Texas as the summer nears its start.
Here’s a look at what you can expect during the first few days in DFW:
Wednesday, June 1 (halfway through the work week!)
- Check out Broadway Dallas’ Oklahoma!
- Vibe out at Andy Grammer’s concert at Majestic Theatre
- Deep Ellum Taste of Texas Tour
Thursday, June 2 (let’s get artsy)
- Check out the art exhibit Rewind at Sweet Tooth Hotel
- Psychedelic Robot: An Immersive Art & Storytelling Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend
- Rainbow Vomit on Parry Avenue
- Immersive Van Gogh or Immersive Frida Kahlo
Friday, June 3
- DreamHack Dallas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
- Taste Addison
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra playing Symphony in the City Parks Concert at Paul Quinn College/Campbell Green Park/Kidd Springs Park
- Uptown & West Village Foodie Walk
- Discover Downtown Dallas Food Tour
Saturday, June 4
- Trolls Live! in Grand Prairie
- Dallas Pride
- Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival
- Kenny Chesney concert at AT&T Stadium
- Free First Saturdays at Nasher Sculpture Center
Sunday, June 5
- Dallas by Chocolate Tour
- Dallas Pride
- Other local options as well along with the ever-so-popular Sunday naps!