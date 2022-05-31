DALLAS (KDAF) — June is coming to town and well, everyone. But around Dallas-Fort Worth there’s bound to be things to do EVERY SINGLE DAY.

No matter where in DFW you are, you can enjoy great entertainment for your eyes, ears, mouth and more! Food fests, drinking tours, art exhibits, concerts and everything in between and just outside will be going on around North Texas as the summer nears its start.

Here’s a look at what you can expect during the first few days in DFW:

Wednesday, June 1 (halfway through the work week!)

Check out Broadway Dallas’ Oklahoma!

Vibe out at Andy Grammer’s concert at Majestic Theatre

Deep Ellum Taste of Texas Tour

Thursday, June 2 (let’s get artsy)

Check out the art exhibit Rewind at Sweet Tooth Hotel

Psychedelic Robot: An Immersive Art & Storytelling Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend

Rainbow Vomit on Parry Avenue

Immersive Van Gogh or Immersive Frida Kahlo

Friday, June 3

DreamHack Dallas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Taste Addison

Dallas Symphony Orchestra playing Symphony in the City Parks Concert at Paul Quinn College/Campbell Green Park/Kidd Springs Park

Uptown & West Village Foodie Walk

Discover Downtown Dallas Food Tour

Saturday, June 4

Trolls Live! in Grand Prairie

Dallas Pride

Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival

Kenny Chesney concert at AT&T Stadium

Free First Saturdays at Nasher Sculpture Center

Sunday, June 5

Dallas by Chocolate Tour

Dallas Pride

Other local options as well along with the ever-so-popular Sunday naps!