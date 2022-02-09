DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, February 9 is National Pizza Day. Many across the United States are celebrating with a slice or full pie — so, Dallas, where should you grab some?

We looked to Yelp to help answer that question, and here is their list of the best pizza in Dallas.

Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District Yonkers Pizza: Located on Westchester Drive in Dallas Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in Lower Greenville Italia Express: Located in Oak Lawn DL Macks: Located on Hillcrest Avenue in Dallas Thunderbird Pies: Located in Lakewood Pizza Leila: Located in the Arts District Cane Rosso: Located in Deep Ellum Pizza Getti: Located on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas

Maybe you’re looking for a great deal, we also looked at Yelp’s best cheap pizza deals in Dallas.

Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville Pizzeria Testa: Located in Lower Greenville Campisi’s Restaurant: Located in Lower Greenville Bellagreen: Located in Northeast Dallas Enos Pizza Tavern: Located in the Bishop Arts District Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Lake Highlands Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Uptown Taverna: Located on Knox Street in Dallas Gallo Nero: Located in Lower Greenville