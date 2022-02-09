DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, February 9 is National Pizza Day. Many across the United States are celebrating with a slice or full pie — so, Dallas, where should you grab some?

We looked to Yelp to help answer that question, and here is their list of the best pizza in Dallas.

  1. Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville
  2. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District
  3. Yonkers Pizza: Located on Westchester Drive in Dallas
  4. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in Lower Greenville
  5. Italia Express: Located in Oak Lawn
  6. DL Macks: Located on Hillcrest Avenue in Dallas
  7. Thunderbird Pies: Located in Lakewood
  8. Pizza Leila: Located in the Arts District
  9. Cane Rosso: Located in Deep Ellum
  10. Pizza Getti: Located on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas

Maybe you’re looking for a great deal, we also looked at Yelp’s best cheap pizza deals in Dallas.

  1. Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville
  2. Pizzeria Testa: Located in Lower Greenville
  3. Campisi’s Restaurant: Located in Lower Greenville
  4. Bellagreen: Located in Northeast Dallas
  5. Enos Pizza Tavern: Located in the Bishop Arts District
  6. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Lake Highlands
  7. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District
  8. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Uptown
  9. Taverna: Located on Knox Street in Dallas
  10. Gallo Nero: Located in Lower Greenville