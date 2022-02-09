DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, February 9 is National Pizza Day. Many across the United States are celebrating with a slice or full pie — so, Dallas, where should you grab some?
We looked to Yelp to help answer that question, and here is their list of the best pizza in Dallas.
- Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District
- Yonkers Pizza: Located on Westchester Drive in Dallas
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in Lower Greenville
- Italia Express: Located in Oak Lawn
- DL Macks: Located on Hillcrest Avenue in Dallas
- Thunderbird Pies: Located in Lakewood
- Pizza Leila: Located in the Arts District
- Cane Rosso: Located in Deep Ellum
- Pizza Getti: Located on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas
Maybe you’re looking for a great deal, we also looked at Yelp’s best cheap pizza deals in Dallas.
- Piggie Pies Pizza: Located in Lower Greenville
- Pizzeria Testa: Located in Lower Greenville
- Campisi’s Restaurant: Located in Lower Greenville
- Bellagreen: Located in Northeast Dallas
- Enos Pizza Tavern: Located in the Bishop Arts District
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Lake Highlands
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar: Located in the Design District
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Located in Uptown
- Taverna: Located on Knox Street in Dallas
- Gallo Nero: Located in Lower Greenville