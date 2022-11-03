DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms are going to be the weather item to pay attention to at the end of the work week in North Texas as strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Thursday however, will be a cloudy and warm day with brief light rain possible east of I-35. NWS Fort Worth says, “It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably warm today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some brief light rain showers are possible, but thunderstorms are not expected. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts.”

As night falls, it will be mild and muggy around the region with cloudy, breezy weather.

NWS Fort Worth also shared the forecast for Friday’s thunderstorm potential and reports strong to severe storms will be possible from late morning into the evening hours.

The center said, “The next upper level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. The best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening.

“Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible. The highest severe threat looks like areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and cooler.”

The highest amount of rainfall totals will be seen in the northeast portion of the region. NWS Fort Worth says, “Rainfall totals on Friday should range from less than a quarter of an inch in the western-most counties to 2 inches or more in the northeast. Locally higher amounts can also be expected wherever any training showers or storms may occur.”

